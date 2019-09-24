WWE SmackDown Results – September 24, 2019

We start off with a look at Erick Rowan’s comments last week and what he did to Daniel Bryan.

We are in San Francisco, California and your announcers are Tom Phillips, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton.

Erick Rowan makes his way to the ring.

Rowan says what you just saw was a work of art. Some people paint and some people sing, but what he does is annihilate. He says do not call him an artist, call him a creator and what he created demands respect. Erick says you like to belittle him and make up names about him. You call him a redwood tree and that means you saw him as less than human. That has changed because might makes right. It doesn’t matter where you are on the fence or what side you are on, if you can dominate, you are right. Roman Reigns and Dan know that he is right. The entire locker room knows that he is right.

Daniel Bryan’s music plays and he makes his way onto the stage.

Daniel says you feel disrespected and you think you are right? If you want some respect, fight him right now.

Match Number One: Erick Rowan versus Daniel Bryan

They lock up and Rowan with a biel and a clothesline. Rowan with an elbow drop and a splash. Rowan sends Bryan to the floor and Rowan with a running cross body. Rowan sends Bryan into the ringside barrier and then he returns to the ring. Rowan works on the neck. Bryan with forearms and kicks to Rowan. Rowan with a spinning back heel kick for a near fall.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Rowan power bombs Bryan into the ring post. Rowan returns to the ring and the referee starts his count. Bryan gets back into the ring before the ten count and Rowan kicks Bryan in the corner. Rowan with an Irish whip and splash into the corner. Bryan with a drop kick to the knee.Bryan clips the knee and he goes after the back of the knee again. Bryan wrings the leg into the ring post a few times. Bryan with a baseball slide to the leg against the ring post followed by another wringer of the leg into the ring post.

Bryan with a European uppercut and a running drop kick into the corner. Bryan with a second drop kick into the corner. Rowan catches Bryan and hits a jackhammer for a near fall. Rowan with a bear hug on Bryan. Rowan with a power bomb for a near fall. Rowan pulls Bryan to the floor and Irish whips Bryan into the ring steps. Rowan breaks the referee’s count and then Rowan sends Bryan face first into the ringside barrier. Rowan sends Bryan back into the ring and Rowan waits for Bryan to get up.

Rowan with a clothesline to Bryan. Rowan poses on the turnbuckles instead of trying to finish off Bryan. Rowan does more posing. Rowan with a short arm clothesline. Rowan sets for a power bomb but Bryan counters into a sunset flip. Rowan picks up Bryan and Rowan charges at Bryan but Bryan ducks down and Rowan goes to the floor. Bryan with a suicide dive but Rowan catches him. Bryan escapes and sends Rowan into the ring post. Bryan goes up top and hits a missile drop kick to the back. Bryan with kicks to the chest and hits a round kick but Rowan kicks out at one.

Bryan comes off the turnbuckles but Rowan catches him and Bryan escapes a choke slam with a guillotine. Bryan with the LeBell Lock and Rowan gets to the ropes and Bryan drop kicks Harper off the apron and hits a suicide dive that sends Harper over the announce table. Harper gets on the announce table and Bryan backs up to the apron and Rowan grabs Bryan and hits the claw slam but Bryan’s leg is caught in the ropes. Rowan kicks Bryan while the referee tries to get Bryan out of the ropes. Rowan with another claw slam for the three count.

Winner: Erick Rowan

After the match, Rowan and Harper adjust the announce table.

Roman Reigns’ music plays and he makes his way to the ring and hits a Superman punch on Harper off the ring steps. Roman hits Rowan and then hits a drive by on Harper. Rowan with a clothesline to Reigns. Harper punches Roman while Bryan goes after Rowan. Harper sends Bryan into teh apron and Bryan hits the flying boot to Harper. Rowan picks up Bryan and sets for a claw slam but Roman with a spear to Rowan.

Roman asks Bryan if he is alright and he offers his hand but Bryan refuses.

Bryan gets a mic and he says all he wants is a one word answer. Do you want to see him and Roman kick their disrspecting asses?

The crowd says Yes.

We go to commercial.

We are back and it is time to talk about Brock Lesnar.

We have a video package for Brock. Paul Heyman says he is a career killer. You cannot survive Suplex City and the onslaught. You can’t survive the F5s. You cannot survive Brock Lesnar.

Michael Cole is with the WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. Cole asks Kofi about Brock Lesnar’s challenge. Cole asks why did Kofi accept the challenge. Kofi says when he became champion, he promised that he would be a fighting champion. This is another chapter of him fighting. He is asked how to prepare. Kofi says you don’t know what Brock will do in the ring, but Kofi says he feels he is at the top of his game. He has beaten some of the best in the WWE and he feels pretty good. Cole asks about being on the Fox premiere of Smackdown and he will be defending the title. He is asked if he is feeling the pressure. Kofi says he always feels the pressure. Kofi says this is a big deal and he enjoys being on display. Kofi says he is not ready to relinquish the title yet. When he walks out of Smackdown next week, he will still be the WWE Champion.

Chad Gable says that Baron Corbin said no matter how Chad tried, he would come up short. Chad tells us that was a short joke. HIs run in the King of the Ring Tournament was no joke. Last night was no joke. Baron took the low road and got intentionally disqualified.

Mike Kanellis interrupts and he tells Chad he is sorry to cut him short, but he came here to prove to his pregnant wife that size does matter.

Match Number Two: Chad Gable versus Mike Kanellis

Gable with a belly-to-belly suplex followed by Chaos Theory. Gable with an ankle lock and Kanellis taps out.

Winner: Chad Gable

After the match, Elias shows up on the TitanTron and he says he has been following Chad’s story and it inspired him to write a song.

Tom brings up the new 24/7 Champion, Carmella.

Charlotte Flair walks in the back and she sees R Truth. Charlotte asks Truth if he saw Carmella. Truth says he does not know anyone named Carmella. Truth mentions that she is on the run since she is the 48/7 Champion. Carmella shows up and Charlotte tells Carmella that she hopes she is focused on the match. Carmella says that this is not the Bayley she knows but Charlotte says this is the Bayley she knows.

Truth wooos as Charlotte and Carmella walk to the ring.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Tom thanks USA Network for what they have done for Smackdown over the years. Corey reminds everyone that Raw is still on USA Network.

Match Number Three: Charlotte Flair and Carmella (with R Truth) versus Bayley and Sasha Banks

Sasha and Carmella start things off while the 24/7 Title is suspended during the match. Sasha sends Carmella to the mat and follows with an Irish whip. Carmella avoids a splash into the corner and moonwalks. Carmella with a bulldog into the turnbuckles followed by a clothesline for a near fall. Sasha with a forearm and she sends Carmella to the floor. Bayley tags in and Bayley stands over Carmella and then connects with forearms. Bayley sends Carmella into the announce table. Bayley sends Carmella back into the ring and gets a near fall.

Bayley with forearms and she sends Carmella into the turnbuckles. Sasha tags in and they send Carmella into the turnbuckles. Sasha with a snap mare and she runs into a reverse chin lock. Carmella with elbows and Sasha sends Carmella to the mat. Bayley tags in and Bayley punches Carmella. Carmella with forearms and Bayley keeps Carmella from making the tag. Carmella escapes a slam and hits Edge-O-Matic and Charlotte tags in and clotheslines Bayley and kicks Sasha off the apron. Charlotte with chops and a belly-to-back suplex.

Charlotte with a fallaway slam. Charlotte with a back breakeer and a running boot to the head. Charlotte goes for a figure four leg lock and she bridges but Sasha with Meteora. Sasha tags in and she gets on Charlotte’s back but Charlotte with a backpack stunner. Sasha sends Charlotte to the turnbuckles and Carmella tags in and hits a cross body and drop kick. Sasha leaps over Carmella but Carmella with a super kick for a near fall. Bayley is sent to teh apron and Carmella with thrust kicks to knock Bayley off the apron. Carmella with a rollup for a near fall but Sasha with Banks Statement and Carmella taps out.

Winners: Bayley and Sasha Banks

After the match, the Female version of the Benny Hill Chase Crew go after Carmella and she rides Truth to the back.

Charlotte goes after Sasha and Bayley but Sasha with a lungblower.

Becky Lynch’s music plays and she comes out and hits an exploder on Sasha and Bayley. Becky wtih DisArmHer but Bayley pulls Sasha out of the ring.

Shane and his attorneys are in the office looking at papers as we go to commercial.

Match Number Four: Mustafa Ali versus Shinsuke Nakamura (with Sami Zayn) in a Non Title Match

Nakamura with a kick to the leg and an Irish whip but Ali floats over and hits a drop kick. Ali with a suicide dive and he sends Nakamura back into the ring and hits a cross body for a near fall. Ali is sent to the apron and Ali with a kick and he kicks Zayn away. Nakamura sends Ali into the ring post. Zayn taunts Ali. Nakamura puts Ali on the apron and Nakamura with a knee to the back of the neck. Nakamura gets a near fall. Nakamura with a knee to the head and Nakamura kicks Ali. Nakamura with a front face lock. Ali punches Nakamura but Nakamura with a snap mare and knee drop for a near fall.

Ali blocks a kick and hits a spinning heel kick. Nakamura misses a splash into the corner and Ali with a kick and rolling X Factor. Ali with a running double knee strike in the corner and then he puts Nakamura on the turnbuckles. Ali goes for a Frankensteiner but Nakamura pushes Ali off the turnbuckles. Ali lands on his feet and hits a drop kick as Nakamura comes off the turnbuckles. Ali gets a near fall. Nakamura misses a round kick but hits a back heel kick.

Nakamura with a kick and sliding German suplex. Nakamura sets for Kinshasa but Ali with a super kick and both men are down. Ali gets a near fall. Ali goes up top and Nakamura with a kick to the head and a running knee to the ribs. Nakamura goes for the reverse exploder but Ali lands on his feet and gets a near fall with a rollup. Ali with a tornado DDT and he goes up top for a 450 splash but Zayn pulls Nakamura to the floor. Ali with a flip dive over the referee onto Nakamura. Ali sends Nakamura back into the ring and then he goes after Zayn. Zayn goes back into the ring and Nakamura with Kinshasa for the three count.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

We take a look at the situation between Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens that led to this Wrongful Termination lawsuit.

Shane is in his office with his attorneys as we go to commercial.

We are back and we are told that Erick Rowan and Luke Harper will face Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan at Hell in a Cell.

Match Number Five: Xavier Woods and Big E versus Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas

Axel and Woods start things off and Axel with a kick. Woods with a drop kick. Woods floats over on an Iris whip and Woods with a kick. Dallas distracts Woods and Axel with a forearm and kicks. Bo tags in and kicks Woods. Axel tags in and Bo with a snap mare and Axel with a reverse chin lock. Axel with a belly-to-back suplex attempt but Woods lands on his feet. Axel backs Woods into the turnbuckles Axel with a DDT after knocking Big E off the apron. Bo tags in and gets a near fall. Woods is sent to the floor.

Bo calls for the B Train and Big E joins in and sends Axel into the ringside barrier. Woods with a rollup on Bo for a near fall. Woods with a kick and Big E tags in. Woods with the Midnight Hour on Bo for the three count.

Winners: Big E and Xavier Woods

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville are walking in the back and they talk about Mandy being on the cover of Maxim Australia. Mandy is handing out autographed magazines to people.

Otis Dozovic wants a selfie with Mandy.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Six: Asuka and Kairi Sane versus Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose

Asuka and Sonya start things off and they lock up. Sonya runs her forearm across the bridge of the nose. Sonya with a waist lock take down. Sonya with a kick to the back. Asuka blocks a kick and kicks Sonya in the leg. Asuka with a back heel kick but Sonya with a kick to the leg. Sonya with a side head lock. Sonya with a shoulder tackle but Asuka with a shoulder tackle of her own. Sane tags in and they hit a double hip toss followed by a drop kick and kick to the back combination for a near fall.

Sane misses a spinning back fist and Sonya with a punch. Sane is sent to the floor and Mandy tags in. Mandy decides to show everyone her magazine instead of working over Sane. Sane kicks the magazine away and chops Mandy. Sane with a forearm and chop. Mandy is sent back into the ring. Sane with a head scissors take down. Sane sets for the Sliding D and hits it. Sane knocks Sonya off the apron and then Sonya pulls Sane down when Mandy distracts the referee. Mandy with a forearm for a near fall.

Mandy with an Irish whip and forearms. Sane with forearms to get out of the corner. Rose keeps Sane from making the tag but Sane kicks Mandy away. Asuka tags in and hits a drop kick followed by a pop up knee. Asuka with a hip attack into the corner followed by a kick and bulldog. Asuka with a Shining Wizard but Sonya breaks up the cover. Sane takes care of Sonya. Mandy with a rollup for a near fall. Sane tags in and Asuka with a Codebreaker followed by an elbow drop from Sane for the three count.

Winners: Asuka and Kairi Sane

Shane is in the back with his attorneys and they walk together into commercial.

We are back and we are told that Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will be facing Sasha Banks and Bayley next week on Smackdown.

Shane McMahon is in the ring with his lawyers and one of them has a briefcase.

Shane asks for Kevin Owens to make his way to the ring.

Kevin makes his way through the crowd and he is handling this segment pro se.

Shane introduces Kevin to his attorneys and Shane mentions Kevin’s frivolous lawsuit. Shane says he has a proposition for Kevin. Option 1: He keeps Kevin in court for years and he pays millions of dollars in legal fees. It will be appeal after appeal after appeal. Shane says there is Option 2. Shane says Option 2 is that Kevin drops the lawsuit and Shane will reinstate Kevin on the spot and he will drop the fine. Shane says it is clear what the smart choice is. Shane wants to start with a clean slate and Shane offers his hand.

Kevin tells Shane he is a real idiot. You don’t get it. Kevin says the idea of a lawsuit makes him sick, but the only thing that makes him sicker is Shane in the back. Kevin says he does not want to be in the same locker room as Shane. This is not about money. It is about getting under Shane’s skin and getting what he wants. He wants to see Shane’s ass get fired.

Kevin suggests settling this with a match. If Shane wins, he drops the lawsuit and he is gone. Kevin says if he wins, Shane is gone from WWE. Kevin says he does not want a regular match. He wants a match that will hurt Shane as much as he wants to hurt Shane. Kevin says this has been hanging over his head for years. Kevin says you talk about climbing the ladder. Why not put the fate over our heads and have a ladder match.

Shane tells Kevin he’s got it.

Becky Lynch is in the back and she is asked about whether Sasha has an advantage. Becky says Sasha better hope she has an advantage. Sasha attacks Becky from behind and Becky sends Sasha into a production case. Sasha with forearms and she backs Becky into the production case. Becky is sent into some plywood and then she puts Becky’s face against a fence.

We go to credits.

