WWE SmackDown Results – September 5, 2017

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens with a look back at Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton from last week.

– We’re live from Sioux Falls, South Dakota as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s with Byron Saxton. Tom talks about how JBL is focusing more time on his work with at-risk youth in Bermuda and is stepping down from SmackDown commentary. He introduces Corey Graves, who is now working RAW and SmackDown. They mention tonight’s big main event.

– We cut backstage to Randy Orton. He says Shinsuke Nakamura is a star but wonders if he will rise or fall. Last week’s RKO was to send a message to Nakamura and to remind him that no one will stand in Orton’s way of taking the WWE Title from Jinder Mahal. We cut to another area where Nakamura is next. Nakamura says Orton knows how to inflict pain out of nowhere but he is chasing his destiny – the WWE Title. Nakamura says the pain he inflicts on The Viper will be felt everywhere.

– Carmella is in the ring with James Ellsworth. Ellsworth begins his grand introduction for Carmella but the music interrupts and out comes Kevin Owens. Owens reveals he’s the special referee for Carmella’s match with Natalya. Owens tells the referee to take off his jersey and hand it over. The music hits and out comes SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon.

Shane greets the crowd and says he’s here to shut this down before it gets started. Carmella and Ellsworth leave the ring. Shane says Owens has been so defiant with him and one thing they have to get very clear… Owens stares at Shane and mocks him. Shane stops speaking and fans chant for him. Shane says Owens needs to stop blaming Shane for his losses. Owens and Shane argue. Owens says he knows Shane didn’t want him on SmackDown and if he had his way he would be back on RAW right now. Shane wonders if that’s because Triple H single-handedly handed him the WWE Universal Title. Shane says that’s not how it works on SmackDown as everyone has to earn their success here. Shane tells Owens to blame himself for not being successful, not Shane. Owens refuses to admit Shane’s not to blame for him not having the WWE United States Title. Owens goes on and accuses Shane of having daddy issues. He also mentions Shane’s kids. Shane warns him not to mention his kids again. Owens goes on and says Shane’s entire family would have been better off if Shane would not have survived the recent helicopter crash. His whole family… his dad, his wife and especially his kids. Shane attacks Owens and they brawl to the floor.

Shane works Owens over, tumbling over the announce table. Officials are out to try and break the fight up as the crowd pops. SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan breaks it up and asks Shane what he’s doing. A big “yes!” chant starts up. Shane regains his composure and walks away as Bryan shakes his head. Fans chant for Shane. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened with Owens and McMahon. We go backstage to referees helping Owens to the trainer’s room. He falls down. Bryan apologizes and says Shane was completely out of line. Owens agrees and says Shane couldn’t help himself. Owens says Bryan better enjoy his job while he has it because he’s going to turn SmackDown into The Kevin Owens Show, literally. Owens says he’s going to sue Shane, WWE and every member of the McMahon family. Owens is going to take the show down, he’s going to take WWE down. Owens says Shane will regret ever putting his hands on him. Bryan says there has to be another way to deal with this. Owens says Bryan is right… he’s going to press criminal charges on Shane himself. Bryan walks off and Owens tells a referee to shut up as they try to help him.

Carmella vs. Natalya

We go to the ring and Carmella waits with her Money In the Bank briefcase while James Ellsworth is at ringside. Greg Hamilton does the introduction as SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya makes her way out for this non-title match.

Back and forth to start. Carmella gets the upperhand and goes for a pin. Natalya slaps her and talks some trash. Carmella slaps back. Natalya drops Carmella with a big discus clothesline. Carmella scrambles to the floor for a breather with Ellsworth. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Carmella has Natalya grounded. Natalya fights back and mounts her with shots. Carmella slaps her. We see Naomi watching backstage. She will get her title rematch from Natalya next week. Natalya ends up slamming Carmella hard after a submission. Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter but Carmella avoids it. Natalya sends Carmella into the corner face first. Natalya runs into an elbow. Carmella with a kick to the jaw for a 2 count.

Ellsworth gives the Money In the Bank briefcase to the referee but Carmella throws a fit and says no, she’s not ready to cash in yet. Natalya takes advantage of the distraction and rolls Carmella up for the pin.

Winner: Natalya

– After the match, Natalya stands tall with her title as Ellsworth hangs his head in shame at ringside. We go to replays. Ellsworth apologizes to Carmella but she’s not happy. Carmella takes the mic and says Ellsworth doesn’t have to say he’s sorry, she knows he’s sorry… he’s the sorriest excuse for a human being she’s ever met. In fact, he’s not even a human. Ellsworth begs her. Carmella calls him a genetic defect and she doesn’t need him to succeed. She wonders how he’s still employed here. She calls him a charity case and says his mother should’ve given him away at birth. She says Ellsworth is lucky to even be in her presence and now he’s put what is supposed to be his chin in her business for the last time. Carmella says they are through. Ellsworth is getting emotional in the corner now. Carmella drops the mic and leaves.

– We see Shane McMahon backstage pacing.

– Still to come, Dolph Ziggler re-debuts with a new persona and a new look. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers lead us to a video on WWE supporting Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.

– We go to the ring for Dolph Ziggler’s big re-debut but he comes out with the same look, graphics and theme. Ziggler says the fans have no appreciation for what he can do in the ring. Fans boo. Ziggler shames them and says they don’t want him, they’d rather just have some dumb gimmick. John Cena’s music hits and Ziggler re-appears with Cena’s hat and the “Never Give Up” towel. Ziggler asks if that worked for them or not. He’s got something better – some nostalgia. The music for WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage hits. Ziggler comes out with a robe and a woman that’s supposed to be Miss Elizabeth. Ziggler says fans usually go for the nostalgia crap but it’s not working tonight. He tells the woman to take the robe to the back, she’s not needed out here.

Ziggler says he knows exactly what we want and what we deserve. He calls for the lights to be turned off. Naomi’s music hits and Ziggler comes out glowing like she usually does. He’s wearing long hair and everything. He slides on his knees like Naomi does as well. Ziggler says this is what it has come to – dumbass hand gestures, dancing like an idiot, costumes. Ziggler says anybody can do the things he just did but no one can do what he does in the ring. Ziggler says fans couldn’t care less and guess what – he doesn’t give a damn about them either. Fans boo him some more. Ziggler says the fans all make him sick.

– Still to come, Orton vs. Nakamura. Back to commercial.

Aiden English vs. Sami Zayn

Back from the break and Aiden English is in the ring starting to sing but the music quickly interrupts and out comes Sami Zayn.

Sami takes control early on and gets the upperhand. Sami goes to the top for a crossbody but English moves and Sami hits the mat. English quickly rolls Sami up for the pin to end the quick match.

Winner: Aiden English

– After the match, English resumes his song at ringside but Sami chases him to the back.

– We get a look back at what happened with Owens and Shane earlier.

– Daniel Bryan is backstage with The New Day and they’re in a good mood. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos walk in and Bryan says it’s time for them to pick the stipulation for next week’s title match in Las Vegas. The Usos pick a Street Fight. Bryan has a phone call to take. He addresses the person on the other end as sir and apparently they want him to do something in the ring right now. Bryan says there has to be some other way but the person insists he does it in the ring right now. Bryan looks concerned as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Daniel Bryan makes his way to the ring with no theme music. Fans chant Bryan’s name. Bryan says he needs Shane McMahon to come to the ring right now. Bryan waits but Shane doesn’t appear. Bryan isn’t sure if Shane is still in the back but he needs to talk to him right now. Shane finally comes walking out, also with no music.

Bryan asks Shane what he was thinking earlier. Shane says things obviously got a little out of control. Bryan recalls a MizTV appearance when The Miz kept taunting him about how he will never wrestle again. Bryan thought about saying screw WWE and screw the job, and headbutting Miz but he didn’t because Shane told him what he needed to worry about. Bryan goes on and says Shane can’t assault the employees. They can’t run SmackDown like that. Shane agrees and knows he put Bryan in a tough spot. He admits he should not have put his hands on Owens but says when someone talks about his family like that, he goes into a blind rage and there’s no coming back from it. Shane says Bryan is a father now and asks him to imagine if the shoe was on the other foot. Bryan tells Shane not to throw that at him. He says they are facing so many legal issues now. Shane says he will talk to Owens and fix this, he will smooth everything over.

Bryan says it’s too late for that. He received a phone call from Shane’s father, Vince McMahon, right before he came to the ring. Bryan announces that effective immediately, per the Chairman of the Board and the CEO, Shane is suspended indefinitely. Fans boo. Bryan leaves the ring as Shane looks surprised. Fans chant Shane’s name now. He places the mic on the mat as a “thank you Shane” chant starts up. Shane exits the ring and takes the chant in as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Renee Young is with WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers. He doesn’t care who wins tonight’s main event because he’s already defeated Orton and Nakamura. Jinder says may the best man win and may that man fall to The Modern Day Maharaja as he’s the greatest WWE Champion of all-time. Jinder says he will be watching the main event closely.

Baron Corbin vs. Tye Dillinger

We go to the ring and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles is out for commentary. Baron Corbin is out next. We see what happened last week during the US Title Open Challenge. Tye Dillinger is out next.

The bell rings and Corbin goes to ringside to talk trash to AJ. Tye takes advantage and dives through the ropes, taking Corbin out on the floor. Dillinger goes to work and unloads on Corbin. Corbin comes back into the ring but Tye follows and keeps control. Dillinger clotheslines Corbin over the top, back to the floor. We go to commercial with Dillinger standing tall.

Back from the break and Corbin works Tye over in the corner, going out and coming back in with a big clothesline for a close 2 count. Dillinger ends up turning it around and stomping away in the corner as fans count along. Tye looks to put Corbin away but Corbin turns it around. They go to the floor and Corbin sends Tye into the barrier. Corbin brings it back into the ring and talks trash to AJ, who is standing at the announce table.

Corbin goes for a slam but Tye counters and rolls him up for a close 2 count. Corbin ends up nailing a cheap shot to the throat while the referee’s view was blocked. Corbin with a big shot in the corner before laughing at Tye. Corbin nails End of Days for the win.

Winner: Baron Corbin

– After the match, Corbin stares AJ down. AJ steps away from the table and talks trash to Corbin, holding the title up at him.

– Still to come, Orton vs. Nakamura and a special look at Bobby Roode. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and AJ Styles approaches Tye Dillinger backstage. AJ says the US Open Challenge will only be open to Tye next week so they can give the fans what they want to see. Tye agrees and AJ wishes him good luck.

– We get a special video package on Bobby Roode’s success since coming to the blue brand.

– James Ellsworth is backstage apologizing to Carmella. He says she was right and he probably does belong in a zoo. He begs her for one more chance and says he will keep his mouth shut, he will do whatever she wants him to do. She says from now on they will do things her way. She grabs him and plants a big kiss on his lips. She then slaps him and walks off.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Randy Orton

We go to the ring and out first comes Shinsuke Nakamura for tonight’s main event. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Randy Orton. We see WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers watching from a skybox in the arena. The winner of this match will face Jinder at Hell In a Cell next month.

The bell rings and they size each other up. Orton goes in first as fans do dueling chants. They tangle and Orton goes for an early RKO but it’s blocked. They tangle again but Orton goes for an early draping DDT attempt. Nakamura blocks it and scrambles to the floor to regroup. Orton looks on from the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Orton keeps control as Jinder and The Singh Brothers look on. Orton drops Nakamura over the top rope for a 2 count. Nakamura comes back and stuns Orton with an elbow, sending him to the floor for a breather. Orton blocks a shot and goes for a draping DDT from the apron to the floor but Nakamura sends Orton into the announce table. Orton fights back and slams Nakamura on his back on top of the table.

Orton brings it back into the ring and covers for a close 2 count. Nakamura with a knee to the gut in the middle of the ring now. Nakamura with another strike that drops Orton. Nakamura with a running boot to drop Orton again. Nakamura gets riled up and delivers kicks while Orton is on his knees. Orton catches a kick but Nakamura stuns him back into the corner. Nakamura charges into the corner and hits Orton again. Nakamura places Orton on top of the turnbuckle and delivers the high knee to the gut. Nakamura keeps control for a close 2 count.

Orton blocks the reverse exploder. Orton with more offense until Nakamura kicks him in the head. Nakamura goes to the top but Orton cuts him off and climbs up for a superplex as fans continue dueling chants. Orton nails the superplex for another close 2 count. Both are down now but Orton gets to his feet first. Nakamura gets to his knees and tells Orton to bring it. Orton goes for a kick but Nakamura catches it and drops him face first. Nakamura with big knees to Orton now. Nakamura looks for the Kinshasa but Orton counters and hits a powerslam for a close 2 count.

Fans chant “this is awesome” now. Orton hits the second rope draping DDT. Orton drops down and hits the mat now. Orton goes for the RKO but Nakamura turns it into the armbar. Nakamura tries for the triangle but Orton resists. Orton powers up and drops Nakamura for a pop. Nakamura ends up blocking another RKO attempt and hitting the Kinshasa for the pin.

Winner and New #1 Contender: Shinsuke Nakamura

– After the match, Nakamura recovers as Jinder looks on from the skybox. We go to replays. Nakamura celebrates as his music plays.

– Kevin Owens is backstage walking when Daniel Bryan approaches him. Bryan says Shane has been suspended and they can move on now. Owens says he’s just getting tarted and next week he will make SmackDown his personal playground and Daniel’s personal nightmare. Owens says legally there’s nothing Bryan or anyone can do about it. Bryan says maybe not but there is someone coming to SmackDown next week to address the whole situation – Vince McMahon. Bryan walks off.

– We go back to Nakamura celebrating his Hell In a Cell title shot. SmackDown goes off the air.