WWE SmackDown Social Score, Ciampa Takes Shoe From NXT Announcer, Corey Graves

– Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video with Corey Graves promoting the latest episode of “Bring It To The Table” with co-hosts JBL and Peter Rosenberg.

– This week’s WWE SmackDown ranked #4 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind The Voice, Anderson Cooper 360 and Pretty Little Liars. SmackDown had 40,000 interactions on Twitter with 10,000 unique authors, down from last week’s 57,000 interactions and 14,000 authors. SmackDown also had 61,000 Facebook interactions with 41,000 unique authors last night, down from last week’s 88,000 interactions and 60,000 authors.

– New WWE NXT ring announcer Vic Joseph, who started with the company during WrestleMania 33 season, was ribbed at Saturday’s NXT live event in San Diego by Tommaso Ciampa, who he knew before coming to WWE. After Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeated Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli, Ciampa stole one of the shoes Joseph was wearing. Fans chanted “where’s your shoe?” before Ciampa tried to put it back on like Vic was Cinderella. Ciampa then told Vic that he’s “not quite Cinderella” before leaving the ring. You can see a shoe-less Vic below: