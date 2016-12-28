WWE SmackDown Social Score, RAW Star Poses For Clothing Company (Photos), WWE – FIFA 17 Continues

– Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” FIFA 17 tournament continues in this new video with Rusev going up against Kofi Kingston:

– This week’s WWE SmackDown ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind The 39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors on CBS. SmackDown had 95,000 interactions on Twitter with 19,000 unique authors, up from last week’s 72,000 interactions and 15,000 authors. SmackDown also had 155,000 Facebook interactions with 105,000 unique authors last night, up from last week’s 100,000 interactions and 65,000 authors.

– On a related note, this week’s SmackDown viewership will be delayed until Thursday due to the Christmas holiday.

– As seen below, Sin Cara did a shoot for Krown City Clothing earlier this week near Kansas City: