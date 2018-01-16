WWE SmackDown Star Suffers Injury

PWinsider.com is reporting that former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens was pulled from the last two WWE SmackDown live events this weekend due to an existing injury. The SmackDown star has been working through the injury as of late.

According to the report, it was noted that the belief is that it is not serious but WWE likely pulled Owens from the ring as a precautionary measure.

WWE has already announced that he will team with Sami Zayn to face WWE Champion AJ Styles in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match at the Royal Rumble. It’s expected that Owens will appear on tonight’s SmackDown Live but likely in a limited role.