WWE SmackDown Viewership Down With Stipulation Matches

This week’s WWE SmackDown, featuring Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews in a Chairs Match with Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James in a 2 of 3 Falls Match and John Cena on MizTV, drew 2.566 million viewers. This is down from last week’s 2.792 million viewers.

SmackDown was #15 in viewership on cable for the night, behind programs covering Donald Trump’s Presidential Address, Fixer Upper, Hannity, The O’Reilly Factor, the Democratic Response to Trump’s address, The First 100 Days, Special Report and The Five. Trump’s address drew more than 30 million viewers across the various networks. SmackDown was #7 in the 18-49 demographic, behind various programs covering Trump.

In comparison, Monday’s RAW drew 3.093 million viewers, down from last week’s 3.216 million viewers.

Below is our 2017 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 3rd Episode: 2.596 million viewers

January 10th Episode: 2.533 million viewers

January 17th Episode: 2.652 million viewers

January 24th Episode: 2.556 million viewers

January 31st Episode: 2.817 million viewers

February 7th Episode: 2.627 million viewers

February 14th Episode: 2.626 million viewers

February 21st Episode: 2.792 million viewers

February 28th Episode: 2.566 million viewers

March 7th Episode: