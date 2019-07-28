WWE Smackville Results – July 27, 2019

WWE Broadcast a live WWE Network special this evening from Nashville, TN titled Smackville, featuring the following results:

WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ali, substituting for Finn Balor.

Elias performed but Kevin Owens came out, setting up a bout where Owens pinned him with a Stunner.

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston defeated Dolph Ziggler and Samoa Joe.

The advertised triple threat match for the Smackdown Women’s Title, which was Bayley vs. Charlotte vs. Alexa Bliss, did not air on the Network. The match took place only for the live crowd.