WWE Splits Up Tag Team As Superstar Leaves RAW For SmackDown

WWE has split up the tag team of Aleister Black and Ricochet since “The Dutch Destroyer” is now a member of SmackDown LIVE.

WWE.com now has Black listed as a SmackDown LIVE Superstar after he joined Raw last Monday in the 2019 WWE Superstar Shake-up.

Black’s official Facebook page — which WWE’s social media department maintains — also confirms that he is now on SmackDown LIVE. His profile photo now shows a blue background (for SmackDown LIVE) after it featured a red one (for Raw).

Black had teamed with Ricochet since joining the WWE main roster in February. Black and Ricochet appeared on both Raw and SmackDown LIVE but were not officially assigned to a brand until both officially joined Raw last Monday.