WWE Spoils 2019 Hall of Fame Headliner?

WWE sent out an e-mail on Monday morning to WWE Network subscribers that promoted the episodes of WWE Superstars which are now available. The graphic referred to The Undertaker as a “WWE Hall of Famer” which is noteworthy because Undertaker has been one of the names rumored to headline the 2019 HOF Class.

An official announcement regarding the first HOF inductee could be made as soon as today. The first HOF announcement has traditionally been made right before the Royal Rumble PPV.