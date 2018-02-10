WWE Spoils Final Participant In Men’s Elimination Chamber Match On Website

WWE has already announced the first match for next week’s episode of Raw on the USA Network.



A “Second Chance” Fatal Four-Way will take place between Finn Balor, Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt and Apollo Crews. The winner of this match will be added to the Chamber match. All four men lost initial qualifying matches for the Chamber match.



WWE holds next week’s show in San Jose, CA at the SAP Center. WWE briefly spoiled the outcome of this fatal Four-Way Match as they indicated on an Elimination Chamber graphic that he would be included in the match, which is former Universal Champion Finn Balor.