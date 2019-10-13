WWE Spoils The Draft Results For Monday’s RAW?

WWE.com’s initial post of the 2019 Draft pools for RAW and Smackdown possibly spoiled the outcome of Monday’s RAW Draft results. The Draft moves announced on Smackdown ended up being revealed almost exactly in order as it was listed on WWE’s website. WWE ended up changing the Draft pool list to be in alphabetical order.

If the initial list is accurate, this could be how the RAW Draft picks are revealed on Monday’s RAW:

Seth Rollins to RAW

Brock Lesnar to Smackdown

Charlotte Flair to RAW

Titus O’Neil to Smackdown

Nakamura (with Sami Zayn) to RAW

Aleister Black to RAW

The New Day to Smackdown

Daniel Bryan to RAW

Bayley to Smackdown

Luke Harper to RAW

Erick Rowan to RAW

The Miz to Smackdown

Ali to RAW

King Corbin to Smackdown

Elias to RAW

Roode and Ziggler to RAW

Samoa Joe to Smackdown

Asuka & Kairi Sane to RAW

Rusev to Smackdown

Cedric Alexander to RAW

Rey Mysterio to RAW

R-Truth to Smackdown

Carmella to RAW

AOP (Akam & Rezar) to Smackdown

Heavy Machinery (Tucker & Otis) to RAW

Apollo Crews to RAW

Andrade to Smackdown

Liv Morgan to RAW

Jinder Mahal to Smackdown

Buddy Murphy to RAW

Mojo Rawley to RAW

No Way José to Smackdown

Dana Brooke to RAW

Shelton Benjamin to Smackdown

Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder to RAW

The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce) to RAW

Sarah Logan to Smackdown

Fire & Desire (Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville) to RAW

Drake Maverick to Smackdown

It’s possible with this information coming out, WWE will change plans with some of the picks.