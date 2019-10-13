WWE Spoils The Draft Results For Monday’s RAW?

WWE.com’s initial post of the 2019 Draft pools for RAW and Smackdown possibly spoiled the outcome of Monday’s RAW Draft results. The Draft moves announced on Smackdown ended up being revealed almost exactly in order as it was listed on WWE’s website. WWE ended up changing the Draft pool list to be in alphabetical order.
If the initial list is accurate, this could be how the RAW Draft picks are revealed on Monday’s RAW:
Seth Rollins to RAW
Brock Lesnar to Smackdown
Charlotte Flair to RAW
Titus O’Neil to Smackdown
Nakamura (with Sami Zayn) to RAW
Aleister Black to RAW
The New Day to Smackdown
Daniel Bryan to RAW
Bayley to Smackdown
Luke Harper to RAW
Erick Rowan to RAW
The Miz to Smackdown
Ali to RAW
King Corbin to Smackdown
Elias to RAW
Roode and Ziggler to RAW
Samoa Joe to Smackdown
Asuka & Kairi Sane to RAW
Rusev to Smackdown
Cedric Alexander to RAW
Rey Mysterio to RAW
R-Truth to Smackdown
Carmella to RAW
AOP (Akam & Rezar) to Smackdown
Heavy Machinery (Tucker & Otis) to RAW
Apollo Crews to RAW
Andrade to Smackdown
Liv Morgan to RAW
Jinder Mahal to Smackdown
Buddy Murphy to RAW
Mojo Rawley to RAW
No Way José to Smackdown
Dana Brooke to RAW
Shelton Benjamin to Smackdown
Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder to RAW
The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce) to RAW
Sarah Logan to Smackdown
Fire & Desire (Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville) to RAW
Drake Maverick to Smackdown
It’s possible with this information coming out, WWE will change plans with some of the picks.