WWE Star Attends Coachella (Photos), WWE Stars React To People Eating, WWE Network – WM Sweepstakes

– Above is another video from the new season of Celebs React with Chris Jericho, Kofi Kingston, Sheamus, Charlotte Flair and Alicia Fox reacting to mukbang shows, which are online streams of people eating large quantities of food.

– WWE issued an email to longtime WWE Network subscribers today to automatically enter them in a sweepstakes for WrestleMania 34. The sweepstakes is open to subscribers who have a first order date before August 1st, 2014. The winner will receive two tickets to WrestleMania 34, a two-night hotel stay and two roundtrip airline tickets. Full details are at this link.

– As seen in the photos below, Summer Rae was at the big Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California over the weekend. Summer has been away from WWE TV since last summer due to a knee injury.