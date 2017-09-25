WWE Star Attends DWTS, WWE 205 Live Match Announced, Jason Jordan & The Hardys Celebrate

– Above is video of Jason Jordan and The Hardys talking to Mike Rome after Jordan teamed with Matt Hardy to defeat Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas on tonight’s WWE RAW. Matt says the match was different but in a good way as his brother Jeff Hardy is out with an injury. Matt says he needed Jordan to step up and he hit a grand slam. Jordan mentions possibly becoming an honorary Hardy Boy and they agree. Rome asks Jeff how he’s feeling after the shoulder surgery was announced today. He says it’s hard not being able to get into the ring but he’s staying positive as he’s been lucky throughout his career to have no major injuries, and he will come back stronger than ever. Matt gave Jeff props and commented on looking forward to him returning so they can kick ass together again.

– Tony Nese vs. Akira Tozawa has been announced for this week’s WWE 205 Live episode. This will be the first 205 Live episode with new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore, which should be interesting after the roster supported Neville as he destroyed Enzo in the closing segment of tonight’s RAW.

– Charlotte Flair was in attendance for tonight’s Dancing With The Stars episode to support Nikki Bella. She tweeted the following: