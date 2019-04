In an interview with TMZ Sports, Alexa Bliss said the following about the WrestleMania 35 main event:

“My plan is, ya know, whoever wins that women’s main event, that’s who I got my eyes on,” Bliss said. “Charlotte Flair is who I’m rooting for, and that’s who I want to happen. Because, ya know, I feel like with the story and how everything is going on, the other 2, ya know, have gotten a little cocky, and I feel like the queen is the one who can humble them.”