WWE Star Donating Super Showdown Pay, MVP Sets The Record Straight

– Ali revealed on Twitter that he will be donating his Super Showdown pay to the Charity: Water organization:
Earnings received today will be donated to @charitywater. Thank you.
— ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) June 8, 2019
– Former WWE star MVP set the record straight about his WWE run:
I don't "hate" WWE. I made a LOT of money there. When society wouldn't let me earn minimum wage, Vince gave me a chance to become a globally known wrestling star. Changed my life.
When I was unhappy with the working environment I asked for my release and they obliged. 🤷🏾♂️
— MVP (@The305MVP) June 5, 2019