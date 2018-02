As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Des Moines, IA at the Wells Fargo Arena on the USA Network, Elias beat John Cena and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match. As a result of this win, Elias has earned the right to enter last in the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match.

The Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, February 25th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and will air on the WWE Network.