WWE Star Gets Married (Photo), Nikki Bella On Why Brie Needed A C-Section, Banned WWE Moves

– Drew Gulak got married on Friday.

Here’s a photo of the WWE Superstar and his bride, Elizabeth (along with Combat Zone Wrestling owner DJ Hyde), at the wedding reception.

– Nikki Bella spoke to E! News about Brie Bella giving birth to daughter Birdie Joe. She noted that Brie tried to deliver the baby naturally, but needed a cesarean section after 22 hours of labor because of her tight abs.

“She tried to go natural, and it was like eight or 10 hours into it, [she] had to get an epidural and then in the end had to get a c-section,” Bella said, via People. “Her abs were too tight! Go figure. Leave it to the WWE Superstar, abs too tight!”

– The latest edition of WWE Top 10 features “Banned Superstar Moves.” The list includes sending your opponent over the top rope, Vince McMahon banning Shawn Michael’s Sweet Chin Music in a match against Kane, and going off the top rope, among others.

