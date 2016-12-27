WWE Star Has Lost Wallet Returned, MSG Attendance Note, Daniel Bryan And Brie Bella On Christmas

– Above and below are videos of Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella at home on Christmas morning.

– Monday’s WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City was not sold out, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. They did draw a good crowd for the return of John Cena but the event was not sold out.

– Kofi Kingston had faith in humanity restored this week after people returned a lost wallet and laptop to him. He tweeted the following:

Big thank you to the kids that found my wallet at a gas station & gave it to a fellow WWE superstar to return to me. God bless the Chirren! — Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) December 27, 2016