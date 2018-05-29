WWE Star Hypes In-Ring Return, WWE Network Adds Mid-South Wrestling Episodes

– Tamina Snuka is working on returning to the ring after undergoing surgery for a torn rotator cuff back in January following the women’s Royal Rumble match. She posted this bikini photo on her official Instagram account today.

– The WWE Network has added the following episodes of Mid-South Wrestling to the streaming service:

Mid-South 04-09-83 – 04/09/1983 (Irish Mcneil Boys Club – Shreveport, LA)

Mid-South 10-01-83 – 10/01/1983 (Irish Mcneil Boys Club – Shreveport, LA)

Mid-South 01-14-84 – 01/14/1984 (Irish Mcneil Boys Club – Shreveport, LA)

Mid-South 01-21-84 – 01/21/1984 (Irish Mcneil Boys Club – Shreveport, LA)

Mid-South 01-28-84 – 01/28/1984 (Irish Mcneil Boys Club – Shreveport, LA)

Mid-South 02-04-84 – 02/04/1984 (Irish Mcneil Boys Club – Shreveport, LA)

Mid-South 02-18-84 – 02/18/1984 (Irish Mcneil Boys Club – Shreveport, LA)

Mid-South 02-25-84 – 02/25/1984 (Irish Mcneil Boys Club – Shreveport LA)

Mid-South 03-03-84 – 03/03/1984 (Irish Mcneil Boys Club – Shreveport LA)

Mid-South 03-24-84 – 03/24/1984 (Irish Mcneil Boys Club – Shreveport LA)

Mid-South 04-07-84 – 04/07/1984 (Irish Mcneil Boys Club – Shreveport LA)