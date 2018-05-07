WWE Star Injured At Backlash PPV

As seen at Sunday’s (May 6, 2018) WWE Backlash pay-per-view event in Newark, New Jersey at the Prudential Center on the WWE Network, Nia Jax successfully retained her Raw Women’s Title over Alexa Bliss.

After the match, WWE issued the following:

Alexa Bliss suffers shoulder injury at WWE Backlash

NEWARK, N.J. — Alexa Bliss suffered an injury to her left shoulder during her Raw Championship Match against Nia Jax at WWE Backlash. Bliss is currently awaiting further medical evaluation.

Stay with WWE.com for any updates on Bliss’ condition.