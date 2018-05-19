WWE Star Makes Surprise Appearance At NXT Event

WWE held an NXT live event on Friday in Jacksonville, FL at the Maxwell Snyder Armory. At the show, Tyler Breeze made a surprise appearance where he defeated Marcel Barthel.

Following the match, he cut a promo about how he hadn’t been around in awhile and they pulled his merchandise off the table. Thys, he decided to appear at the show and start selling merch again after the show. He thanked the fans for their support.