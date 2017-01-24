WWE Star Planning More YouTube Content, WrestleMania Axxess Tickets, RAW Top 10, WWE Stock
Published On 01/24/2017 | News
– Below are the top 10 moments from this week’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE RAW:
– WWE stock was up 1.19% today, closing at $19.52 per share. Today’s high was $19.63 and the low was $19.24.
– Lana indicated on social media that she will be creating more content for her personal YouTube soon.
– WWE announced today that WrestleMania 33 Axxess tickets will be available to the general public on Saturday, February 4th. There should be a Ticketmaster pre-sale earlier that week. Full details on Axxess are at the link below:
Tickets for this year's @WrestleMania #Axxess at @OCCC are available Saturday, Feb. 4 at 10 AM ET! https://t.co/y27r7swJTd #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Hw3OLNfksD
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) January 24, 2017