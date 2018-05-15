WWE Star Possibly Injured At SmackDown TV Taping

By
Andrew Ravens
-

There is speculation going around online that Jeff Hardy suffered an injury at Tuesday’s SmackDown TV tapings. He beat The Miz in the dark match main event. During the match, fans who were in attendance noted online that he limping during the match and potentially injured.

Keep in mind that he could have been just selling for the match. We hope to have an update soon.

