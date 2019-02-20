WWE Star Requests Release

Tye Dillinger requested his release from WWE at Tuesday night’s SmackDown LIVE event in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Dillinger took to Twitter and Instagram after the show to reveal the news. He did not say if his release was granted, although it would appear to be the case.

“Before rumors begin to spread, let me set things straight ahead of time:

“This evening, I requested my release from WWE. In the past 5 and a half years with them, I have seen and done some wonderful things. Things that I am very proud of and will never forget. I have met and have worked with unquestionably, some of the greatest talent on this earth and the pleasure has been all mine.

“I feel at this time this decision, as extremely difficult as it was, is what is best for myself and WWE. I wish to continue to grow as a performer and offer those paying hard earned money to watch a show I’m performing on, a little more of myself.

“To the male and female locker rooms, coaches and producers, to the production/ring crew, all the way up to the very top of WWE and most of all the fans…I wish you all the very best and thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything.”

Dillinger turned 38 years old on Tuesday. His fiancée, Peyton Royce, did this Instagram post wishing him a happy birthday.