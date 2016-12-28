WWE Star Returning On 205 Live Next Week (Video), Alexa Bliss Pops Arm Into Place Mid-Match? (Photo)

– Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tajiri will make his WWE 205 Live debut on the first episode of 2017, taking place next Tuesday night from Jacksonville, FL. Below is a promo for his return:

– SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss is receiving some props after popping her arm back into place while retaining over Becky Lynch on tonight’s SmackDown. The injury apparently happened while Becky was working on her arm. No word yet on if this is a real injury or if the former gymnast was working the crowd. Bliss kept working and popped the arm back into place before finishing the match. Below are a few photos: