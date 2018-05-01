WWE Star Says He Received Death Threats After Greatest Royal Rumble Event

As seen at last Friday’s WWE Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view event on the WWE Network in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah International Stadium, Shawn Daivari made his WWE return with his brother Ariya Daivari for an in-ring segment with 4 recent recruits from Saudi Arabia. The segment saw Daivari insult the Saudi hopefuls and the recruits squashed them with some moves.

Ariya Daivari initially posted an apology to those offended. However, he would later note that he received threats against his life and he “wanted to put this statement out to clarify where I as a person stand compared to my t.v. character”:

