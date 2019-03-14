WWE Star Sets Sights On The Undertaker, Karl Anderson – Luke Gallows Latest

– In an interview with WrestleZone.com’s Kevin Kellam, Elias commented on Wrestlemania 35:

“It’s really about big stars and big moments. I’ve had a lot of great moments; Wrestlemania, where all eyes around the world are on you there. At Wrestlemania, I’d love to wrestle John Cena; I’ve got a lot of issues with that guy. I’ve got issues with The Undertaker, I’d love to take The Undertaker out. I think ‘The Living Truth vs The Dead Man’ is a great story right there. Those are two guys I have in my sights right now, and one way or another I’d like to get a hold of them right now.”

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have not decided what their next move is just yet. The belief is that team along with other WWE acts are “waiting to see the lay of the land when their deals are up.” Anderson and Gallows’ contracts reportedly expire in September.