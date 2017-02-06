WWE Star Shares High School Graduation Photo, WWE Star Turns 40, Ridiculous Match Stipulations

– AJ Styles celebrates a milestone birthday today as he turns 40-years-old.

Happy Birthday to the PHENOMENAL ONE @ajstylesp1! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Jun 2, 2017 at 7:16am PDT

“The Phenomenal One” was born on June 2, 1977, at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

– From competing in strange locations to battling in bizarre costumes, these four match stipulations stand out as the weirdest of all time.

– In this throwback shot, James Ellsworth posted his high school graduation photo from 15 years ago.