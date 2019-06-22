WWE Star Signs New Contract, Bruce Prichard Has Emergency Surgery

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– ProWrestlingSheet.com is reporting that Mojo Rawley has signed a new contract with WWE. While the exact length is unknown, the contract is said to be for multiple years.

– WWE’s Bruce Prichard had emergency oral surgery this week. Here is what Conrad Thompson and Prichard noted about the situation:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR