WWE Star Signs New Contract, Bruce Prichard Has Emergency Surgery

– ProWrestlingSheet.com is reporting that Mojo Rawley has signed a new contract with WWE. While the exact length is unknown, the contract is said to be for multiple years.

– WWE’s Bruce Prichard had emergency oral surgery this week. Here is what Conrad Thompson and Prichard noted about the situation:

.@bruceprichard flew home from TV for emergency oral surgery this week. It didn’t go well. He is still in great pain and the doctor advised against flying. So he will be out of commission for a few more days. Today @tonyschiavone24 narrates a Best Of @PrichardShow: pic.twitter.com/hn62R7aNtd — Conrad the Mortgage Guy (@HeyHeyItsConrad) June 21, 2019