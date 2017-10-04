WWE Star Suffers Ankle Surgery, Undergoes Surgery (Photo)

Kofi Kingston will be out of action for several weeks after undergoing surgery last week for an injury to his right ankle.

WWE.com released this statement today on the nature of the injury and when it supposedly occurred:

“Kofi Kingston suffers ankle injury, undergoes surgery

Kofi Kingston sustained an injury to his right ankle during The Revival’s post-match assault last Monday night on Raw, and WWE.com can confirm that the former Raw Tag Team Champion will be out of action for several weeks.

“During the attack by The Revival, Kofi injured his right ankle and heard a crack, and was unable to put weight on his leg following the attack,” WWE physician Dr. Chris Amann told WWE.com. “Further evaluation and an MRI revealed that the attack had caused fragments of bone to break off the ankle bone (talus), requiring arthroscopic surgery to remove the bone chips from the damaged joint.”

Kingston’s injury leaves The New Day down a man just before the Raw and SmackDown LIVE locker rooms undergo a Superstar Shake-up. How it might impact The New Day has yet to be determined, but stay with WWE.com and tune in to Raw tonight at 8/7 C for more on this developing story and the Superstar Shake-up.”

Big E tweeted this photo of Kingston last Friday.

View image on Twitter