A tweet sent from Rusev’s Twitter account on Friday is being perceived by many fans as a shot at Sasha Banks.

Botch Master is unhappy! Be gone — All Might Big Rüs (@RusevBUL) April 12, 2019

It was reported earlier that Banks tried to quit WWE last weekend after being told that she and Bayley were losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship to The IIconics at WrestleMania. Management, however, told her to reconsider things for a few weeks.