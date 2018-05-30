WWE Star Teases Change To His Look, Bret Hart To Receive Honorary Degree

– No Way Jose has fans talking about teasing that he changed his look in a recent photo that was posted on his Instagram story, which you can see here:

Before Bret “Hit Man” Hart was schooling opponents in a WWE ring, he was getting some education of his own as a film student at Mount Royal University in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

This Friday, The Excellence of Execution returns to campus — a far cry from the notorious Hart Family Dungeon where he honed his in-ring craft — to receive an honorary Bachelor of Physical Literacy degree.

I enrolled at @mountroyal4u in 77 to learn film. I ended up taking a different path that allowed me to see the world while representing Calgary and Canada. I am extremely proud to receive an honorary Bachelor of Physical Literacy from Mount Royal University this Friday #MRUGrad pic.twitter.com/mqqi36ZSBc — Bret Hart (@BretHart) May 30, 2018

