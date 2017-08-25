WWE Star Teases Project (Video), Dean Ambrose Video, Fans On Brock Lesnar & Braun Strowman

– WWE posted this video with Corey Graves looking at 5 things RAW Tag Team Champion Dean Ambrose did before The Shield – appearing on Velocity & Sunday Night Heat in 2006, working a barbed-wire death match in Germany in 2009, making his WWE developmental debut by challenging current tag team partner Seth Rollins, facing Rollins and Roman Reigns in a FCW Triple Threat, feuding with William Regal in developmental and having a WrestleMania 28 Week encounter with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who is stronger pound-for-pound, Braun Strowman or WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. As of this writing, 66% went with The Monster. Braun and Brock will headline the WWE No Mercy pay-per-view on September 24th in Los Angeles.

– WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz posted the following teaser on Instagram for an unknown project he’s been filming for the past month: