WWE Star Temporarily Knocked Out At Event?

Tamina suffered an injury at last night’s WWE live event in Augusta, Maine as the Raw Superstar appeared to get knocked out.

The scary incident occurred during a match where Tamina teamed up with Sarah Logan against Dana Brooke and Naomi. According to fans in attendance, Tamina got hurt after being struck in the head by by a move Naomi did off the top rope. Naomi immediately pinned Tamina to end the match.

Tamina laid on the mat for a few minutes before being able to walk to the backstage area on her own alongside medical personnel, the referee and Logan.

Still down. Lights have lowered in the ring. @Cultaholic pic.twitter.com/SQrCT2Fkt2 — Lasagna Is Pasta Cake (@blumpkin_) July 13, 2019

She's made her way to the back. pic.twitter.com/7Eibgwj4RQ — Lasagna Is Pasta Cake (@blumpkin_) July 13, 2019

Tamina got knocked out during a women’s tag match at WWE house show in Augusta Maine. Took a knee from Naomi to the head. Got up and walked off with assistance @WONF4W @WrestlingSheet @WrestlingInc pic.twitter.com/Tg4RaDmGvJ — Ringside Guru (@RingsideGuru) July 13, 2019

There’s no word yet on her injury status. Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer noted this morning that he’s awaiting details.