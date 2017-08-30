WWE Star Training For In-Ring Return, Rusev Says He’s Leaving America, Curt Hawkins Reacts To Battle Royal

– Primo is training for his in-ring return according to PWInsider. Primo has been taking some time off due to an injury he suffered. He is currently working at the WWE Performance Center and reportedly getting closer to his return to WWE TV.

– Rusev reacted to his loss on SmackDown this week. For the second week in a row, Rusev stated that he’s “leaving” America:

Ok I'm going home…… goodbye America. — Rusev (@RusevBUL) August 30, 2017

– Curt Hawkins thanked his fellow WWE Superstars for ‘honoring’ him following the Battle Royal on Monday’s RAW: