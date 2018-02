WWE SmackDown star Tamina Snuka recently underwent surgery for a torn rotator cuff. Snuka last appeared in Women’s Royal Rumble match and wrestled with the injury last month. Then, she got the surgery two days later.

She last wrestled on the January 2nd episode of SmackDown Live when she teamed with Carmella and Natalya in a losing effort to Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott & Sarah Logan.