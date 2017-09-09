WWE Stars and Wrestling Personalities Comment On Hurricane Irma

With Hurricane Irma approaching Florida, several wrestling stars have commented on the situation:
Getting ready for the hurricane baby pic.twitter.com/c4HnHHOLfw
— Real Jimmy Hart (@RealJimmyHart) September 9, 2017
I'm listening to the news on my drive home, and I don't even know what to say…my heart goes out to all of you! #HurricaneIrma
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 9, 2017
Cannot believe the massive size and scope of #Irma. Bigger than the state of Fla. Serious. Praying for all of you in the path.
— Dr. Dutch (@DirtyDMantell) September 9, 2017
My prayers go out to everyone dealing with Hurricane Irma. May God bless and protect all those in its path. #BeSafe
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 9, 2017
My oldest son TJ helped put up hurricane shutters on our house today ❤️😊❤️Titus helped too👌🏽#Irma and we're outta here✅✅✅ pic.twitter.com/9neRMbJ3ih
— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) September 9, 2017