WWE Stars Announced For Takeover Pre-show, Oney Lorcan vs. Danny Burch III Coming, Takeover Promo

– It looks like we will get another Oney Lorcan vs. Danny Burch match on WWE NXT soon. Above is video of Christy St. Cloud talking to Danny about a potential rubber match after two recent hard-hitting matches between the two. Burch says Lorcan beat him the first time and didn’t have to give him a rematch but something clicked that night. Burch says he’s been coming to NXT for the past 2 years and he’s been coming up short every single time but Lorcan brings out the best in him, which is why he won. Burch says he’s up for a third match, any time.

– Shinsuke Nakamura, Sasha Banks, Carmella and Neville will appear on the NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn III” pre-show this Saturday for a special NXT Homecoming segment. Renee Young will also work the pre-show, interviewing various Superstars backstage. The thirty-minute pre-show begins at 7:30pm EST and will feature Charly Caruso, Corey Graves, Sam Roberts and WWE Hall of Famer Lita on the panel. WWE’s website notes that RAW and SmackDown Superstars, including Kevin Owens, are expected to be in attendance for Takeover.

– Speaking of Takeover, below is a new teaser for the event. Remember to join us for live coverage beginning with the pre-show this Saturday night.