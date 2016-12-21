WWE Stars Begin FIFA Tournament (Video), SmackDown Social Ratings, WWE Network Twitter Milestone

– Xavier Woods is now doing a FIFA 17 tournament on his “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel. The tourney kicks off in the video below with Sami Zayn vs. Neville:

– This week’s WWE SmackDown ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind the Tony Bennett special on NBC. SmackDown had 72,000 interactions on Twitter with 15,000 unique authors, up from last week’s 54,000 interactions and 14,000 authors. SmackDown also had 100,000 Facebook interactions with 65,000 unique authors last night, down from last week’s 104,000 interactions and 72,000 authors.

– WWE Network is celebrating 1 million Twitter followers today. They tweeted the following on the social media milestone: