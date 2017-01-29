WWE Stars Making Royal Rumble Debuts, Backstage Photo Of Karl Anderson And Luke Gallows, Kurt Angle

– As seen below, the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle:

– WWE Superstars making their Royal Rumble Match debuts tonight are Xavier Woods, Big Cass, Mojo Rawley and Baron Corbin.

– As noted, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Cesaro and Sheamus to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions on tonight’s Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show. Below is a backstage photo of The Club with their gold: