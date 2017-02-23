WWE Stars Model WrestleMania 33 Gear (Video), Big Show On Supporting The Troops, Props For The Usos

– The Miz, Maryse, Naomi, James Ellsworth and SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss model new WrestleMania 33 gear from WWE Shop in this video:

– The Fort Hood Sentinel has an article on Big Show making a recent appearance for the Fort Hood community at the Fort Hood Main Exchange. Show talked about supporting our troops with WWE over the years and commented on keeping in touch with some of them:

“Some of the Soldiers I’ve met over the years, I still stay in contact with. We exchange emails, say ‘Hey what’s up?’ and things like that. I find that our Soldiers, our young men and women, there’s so much more depth with them … Ninety percent of the people I meet in the (outside) world have no idea where they’re going, what they’re doing or what they’re about. Almost every single Soldier I’ve ever met knows who they are, knows what they’re about and knows what they’re doing.”

– As seen on this week’s WWE SmackDown, The Usos cut a different style of promo and issued a warning to SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha. The brothers received a lot of social media praise from various current and former WWE Superstars, including these comments from Tyler Breeze, Natalya and Mauro Ranallo:

Watching #SDLive back from last night…. the @WWEUsos are bad a$$ on a microphone. Goosebumps. Makes me want to see more… — Nattie (@NatbyNature) February 22, 2017