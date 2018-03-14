WWE Stars Play Dodgeball With Super Troopers Actors, Top 10 SmackDown Moments

– A new episode of WWE Game Night was filmed on this week to promote the upcoming Super Troopers 2 movie, which hits theaters on April 20th. Heath Slater sent out the following:

I believe in always following the law and rules of the land, but today, the law played by my rules! @SuperTroopers @WWE #WWEGameNight So Much Fun And it’s Coming Soon!!! pic.twitter.com/qtlDM7tOlG — Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) March 13, 2018

– WWE’s Youtube channel has released the Top 10 moments from this week’s episode of SmackDown Live, which you can see here: