WWE Stars Play Dodgeball With Super Troopers Actors, Top 10 SmackDown Moments

By
Andrew Ravens
-

– A new episode of WWE Game Night was filmed on this week to promote the upcoming Super Troopers 2 movie, which hits theaters on April 20th. Heath Slater sent out the following:

– WWE’s Youtube channel has released the Top 10 moments from this week’s episode of SmackDown Live, which you can see here:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR