WWE Stars Predict McGregor vs. Mayweather, UK Title Match On NXT, Bobby Roode Video

– WWE posted this video with alternate slow motion footage from Bobby Roode’s SmackDown debut this past Tuesday night in Brooklyn.

– The next WWE UK Title match looks to air on the September 13th episode of WWE NXT as champion Pete Dunne wrestled Wolfgang at last night’s tapings. The match should main event that episode.

– Below is the latest episode of WWE Pop Question with Superstars giving predictions for Saturday’s big Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing match. Renee Young, Maria Kanellis, Becky Lynch go with Conor while Baron Corbin, Mike Bennett, Corey Graves, TJP and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos go with Floyd. Rusev says they are both winners because they’re making a lot of money while Enzo Amore jokes that it will turn into a Triple Threat with him as the winner.