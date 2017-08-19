WWE Stars React To Adam Cole’s Debut, Post-Takeover Video, Backstage Video Of Ex-ROH Champions

As noted, former ROH Champion Adam Cole made his WWE NXT debut at “Takeover: Brooklyn III” as he attacked new NXT Champion Drew McIntyre following his main event win over Bobby Roode. Cole triple teamed McIntyre with former ROH Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish, who attacked new NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY after their win over The Authors of Pain earlier in the night.

WWE posted the video above of the former ROH champions leaving the ring after Takeover went off the air. McIntyre can also be seen, stumbling out of the ring and to the back.

WWE also posted this video of the three walking through the back as they exit the Barclays Center. They do not offer any comments to the camera.

Below are some WWE reactions to the big closing segment at Takeover tonight:

What a great show! #NXTakeOver never disappoints! Congrats to the new champs and to the new colleagues, welcome! @AdamColePro @DMcIntyreWWE — No Way Jose (@WWENoWayJose) August 20, 2017

What a night for @WWENXT ! Congratulations to both #Sanity and @DMcIntyreWWE and a big welcome to one of my favorites @AdamColePro 🙌🏻 — Tye Dillinger (@WWEDillinger) August 20, 2017