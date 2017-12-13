WWE Stars React To Mixed Match Challenge, WWE and Facebook Watch’s New In-Ring Tournament

Following WWE and Facebook’s announcement of the all-new Mixed Match Challenge series debuting this January, the Superstars of Raw and SmackDown LIVE kicked off discussion and even a little speculation over the tournament.

Male and female WWE Superstar pairings will battle in the Mixed Match Challenge tournament, Tuesday nights live beginning Jan. 16 at 10 ET/7 PT, exclusively on Facebook Watch. The special 12-episode event will give one Raw or SmackDown LIVE combo the opportunity to win $100,000 for a charity of their choosing.

Here’s what some of the participants and WWE personnel already have to say.

