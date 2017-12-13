WWE Stars React To Mixed Match Challenge, WWE and Facebook Watch’s New In-Ring Tournament

Following WWE and Facebook’s announcement of the all-new Mixed Match Challenge series debuting this January, the Superstars of Raw and SmackDown LIVE kicked off discussion and even a little speculation over the tournament.

Male and female WWE Superstar pairings will battle in the Mixed Match Challenge tournament, Tuesday nights live beginning Jan. 16 at 10 ET/7 PT, exclusively on Facebook Watch. The special 12-episode event will give one Raw or SmackDown LIVE combo the opportunity to win $100,000 for a charity of their choosing.

Here’s what some of the participants and WWE personnel already have to say.

#SDLive #WomensChampion @charlottewwe is excited to be a part of history in the first-ever #WWE Mixed Match Challenge! #WWEMMC A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Dec 13, 2017 at 11:02am PST

Let @itsBayleyWWE be my partner in the #WWEMMC @WWE pic.twitter.com/xZ6SCdniMe — Finn Bálor Forever (@FinnBalor) December 13, 2017

The ARTIST known as @shinsukenakamura is pumped for #WWE Mixed Match Challenge! Who do YOU want to see him team up with? #WWEMMC A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Dec 13, 2017 at 7:30am PST

Can’t wait to see #WWEMMC when the new series airs this January only on @facebook Watch! https://t.co/JZZmCX8siK — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 13, 2017

@niajaxwwe knows exactly who she wants to team up with in the #WWE Mixed Match Challenge! #WWEMMC A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Dec 13, 2017 at 8:00am PST

Let’s be honest with ourselves….who would REALLY be able to stop @BraunStrowman & I in the #WWEMMC?? Go ahead….I’ll wait https://t.co/taF5dyKJwS — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) December 13, 2017

Even though she's married to @rusevig, @thelanawwe has many #Ravishing potential partner opportunities in the #WWE Mixed Match Challenge! #WWEMMC A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Dec 13, 2017 at 10:03am PST

There isn’t a person who wouldn’t want to be my partner or a team that wants to compete against us. #WWEMMC — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) December 13, 2017

What would make my Christmas purrfect is teaming with @WWEBigE in the #mixedmatchchallenge … because like me, he is just the BEST… 🦄🦄🦄 https://t.co/GIv42x5FSQ — Nattie (@NatbyNature) December 13, 2017

Hmm 👨🏽and 🤡? This is new fun! New matches, new partner! #WWEMMC https://t.co/4vF8qJBQzd — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) December 13, 2017

Mixed match challenge you say??!!! Why the options are endless! I have a few ideas…. but who would you like to see me pair up with?! https://t.co/ScWl2nVWoo — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 13, 2017

Hmmm… I’m thinking FABULOUS & GLORIOUS would make a great team. Hi @REALBobbyRoode 🙋🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/rcNfSwhOYM — MS Money in the BANK (@CarmellaWWE) December 13, 2017