WWE Stars React To Mixed Match Challenge, WWE and Facebook Watch’s New In-Ring Tournament

Following WWE and Facebook’s announcement of the all-new Mixed Match Challenge series debuting this January, the Superstars of Raw and SmackDown LIVE kicked off discussion and even a little speculation over the tournament.
Male and female WWE Superstar pairings will battle in the Mixed Match Challenge tournament, Tuesday nights live beginning Jan. 16 at 10 ET/7 PT, exclusively on Facebook Watch. The special 12-episode event will give one Raw or SmackDown LIVE combo the opportunity to win $100,000 for a charity of their choosing.
Here’s what some of the participants and WWE personnel already have to say.
Please please please please please please please please please please
Let @itsBayleyWWE be my partner in the #WWEMMC @WWE pic.twitter.com/xZ6SCdniMe
— Finn Bálor Forever (@FinnBalor) December 13, 2017
Can’t wait to see #WWEMMC when the new series airs this January only on @facebook Watch! https://t.co/JZZmCX8siK
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 13, 2017
Let’s be honest with ourselves….who would REALLY be able to stop @BraunStrowman & I in the #WWEMMC?? Go ahead….I’ll wait https://t.co/taF5dyKJwS
— Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) December 13, 2017
I don’t know Nia. I think #BlissAndBraun sounds like a good team name… 😈 #WWEMMC @NiaJaxWWE @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/fiGEvjZl9G
— Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) December 13, 2017
.@FinnBalor As tag team partners, we would dominate that show! #WWEMMC @WWE pic.twitter.com/0dy91WUrcB
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) December 13, 2017
There isn’t a person who wouldn’t want to be my partner or a team that wants to compete against us. #WWEMMC
— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) December 13, 2017
What would make my Christmas purrfect is teaming with @WWEBigE in the #mixedmatchchallenge … because like me, he is just the BEST… 🦄🦄🦄 https://t.co/GIv42x5FSQ
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) December 13, 2017
Hmm 👨🏽and 🤡? This is new fun!
New matches, new partner! #WWEMMC https://t.co/4vF8qJBQzd
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) December 13, 2017
Mixed match challenge you say??!!! Why the options are endless! I have a few ideas…. but who would you like to see me pair up with?! https://t.co/ScWl2nVWoo
— Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 13, 2017
Hmmm… I’m thinking FABULOUS & GLORIOUS would make a great team. Hi @REALBobbyRoode 🙋🏼♀️ https://t.co/rcNfSwhOYM
— MS Money in the BANK (@CarmellaWWE) December 13, 2017
Or maybe GLORIOUS & FABULOUS 🤔 https://t.co/DYrcTz8U9E
— Bobby Roode (@REALBobbyRoode) December 13, 2017
🤔 #LuchaBoss @SashaBanksWWE https://t.co/FSmdZWExSY
— KALISTO (@KalistoWWE) December 13, 2017
Things take a turn real quick as #JimmyUso & @NaomiWWE begin to weigh the options of the @WWE Mixed Match Challenge… https://t.co/sDTNLw6UuB #WWEMMC pic.twitter.com/7bw6skIqO9
— WWE (@WWE) December 13, 2017