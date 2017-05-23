WWE Stars React To The Mae Young Classic, WWE 205 Live News For Tonight, Xavier Woods

– Xavier Woods is back with more VR gaming in this new “UpUpDownDown” video, featuring the game Raw Data.

– As noted, tonight’s WWE 205 Live will feature Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa in a Street Fight plus the return of Cedric Alexander. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville, #1 contender Austin Aries and TJ Perkins will also be featured as WWE posted this teaser for their storyline:

Will Neville attack TJP to intimidate Austin Aries? On WWE’s Facebook page yesterday, a stipulation was added to Neville’s Cruiserweight Championship defense against Austin Aries: The two Superstars will now meet in a Submission Match at WWE Extreme Rules. Last week on WWE 205 Live, Aries vanquished The King of the Cruiserweights’ ally, TJP, in singles competition. Following the contest, Neville attacked the injured knee of his nemesis in an attempt to permanently sideline him. With Neville’s assault thwarted by Gentleman Jack Gallagher, A-Double remains the greatest threat to Neville’s reign. Last night on Raw, the WWE Cruiserweight Champion accompanied another ally, Tony Nese, to the ring for “The Premier Athlete’s” battle with Aries. With Neville watching at ringside, A-Double defeated Nese with his patented Last Chancery submission. After the match, The King of the Cruiserweights reminded just how ruthless he can be, attacking and locking Nese in his own submission hold, The Rings of Saturn. TJP has been vying for a title opportunity while at the same time forging a formidable alliance with the Cruiserweight Champion. However, could The Duke of Dab’s willingness to aid Neville backfire, resulting in him suffering a similar fate as Tony Nese? Or will TJP once more try to sideline or weaken Aries on Neville’s behalf before WWE Extreme Rules?

– Female Superstars from RAW and SmackDown have reacted to the news of The Mae Young Classic being announced for July at the WWE Performance Center. Below are comments from WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair and others:

A major step for @WWE, excited to see what these women have to offer; maybe I'll see you on Raw some day 😈 https://t.co/i6krhVIivZ — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 23, 2017

The whole world will be watching. Make it #Fabulous, you KNOW I'll be watching. 💁🏼☕️✌🏽 https://t.co/xBzZwa1kBi — Carmella (@CarmellaWWE) May 23, 2017

This is amazing! What a huge step for our sport. Make the absolute most of it ladies and bring all the #straightfire you have. https://t.co/Su7jKY6LFo — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 23, 2017

Mae Young was a pioneer in this industry. Such a fitting namesake for this tournament!!! #History https://t.co/2WBxwbYDz2 — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) May 23, 2017