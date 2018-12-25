WWE Stars React To Women’s Tag Team Championship Announcement

A long-requested championship is coming to WWE in 2019.

During last night’s episode of Raw, Vince McMahon (who was dressed as Santa Claus) announced tandem titles for the women’s division. Details were vague, as McMahon simply said they would be introduced in the new year.

There had been hints that WWE was planning on adding the set of titles. They were mentioned explicitly by Sasha Banks and Bayley last month on Raw during an open forum held by Alexa Bliss. WWE has also planted signs in the crowd requesting the titles.

Here are Twitter reactions to the news from a number of WWE’s female Superstars.

“It’s not a dream anymore, it’s worth fighting for”. And we did, we will, and we won’t stop. #WomensTagTeamChampionships pic.twitter.com/0QIrkpCgjm — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) December 25, 2018

No other teams get excited because the first #WomensTagTeamChamps are going to be the #RiottSquad https://t.co/EOZ0wlillv — Sarah Logan (@sarahloganwwe) December 25, 2018

My heart is so full ❤️ this is something @BillieKayWWE & I have been so incredibly passionate about for so many years! I am beyond excited to be the FIRST EVER @WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions! 🤗🤗 https://t.co/STOF9MIUw9 — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) December 25, 2018

What an #IIconic announcement!! I know of 2 women who have had this goal together since they were 18 years old… what do you say @PeytonRoyceWWE … want to make history?? 💃🏻💃🏻 #WomensTagTeamChampions https://t.co/7wepr0OO81 — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) December 25, 2018

Last week I got to team up with my dream partner @NaomiWWE ! We have talked about being the #RavishingGlow since 2015 … I say the sky is the limit & one day we will become #WomensTagTeamChamps ! @WWE pic.twitter.com/P0370d076P — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) December 25, 2018

Well I have my New Years Resolution!To be the 1st woman to hold every televised women’s Championship in history… because clearly making history has kinda always been my thing & not just a cute lil # thing to say. 😜😘 Thank you @VinceMcMahon aka #VinceyClaus #MerryChristmas https://t.co/cvTV1lZC0X — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) December 25, 2018

Ps Ladies, while we’re on the subject… it’s actually bringing back the #WomensTagTeamChampionships & not just introducing them… but then that’s actually knowing your wrestling #History & not pretending your Making it! #jumpingbombangels #glamourgirls #MerryChristmas — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) December 25, 2018

This isn’t the first time the WWE has had women’s tag team titles. The first titles were introduced in 1983, with Velvet McIntyre and Princess Victoria becoming the inaugural champions. The belts were more famously held by The Glamour Girls (Leilani Kai and Judy Martin) and The Jumping Bomb Angels (Noriyo Tateno and Itzuki Yamazaki), who feuded over the titles. WWE deactivated the championship in 1989.