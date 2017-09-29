WWE Stars Receive Starbucks Packages, Fans On WWE HIAC Matches, Bobby Roode – Starrcade

– Above is video of Bobby Roode commenting on his match with Dolph Ziggler at the November 25th WWE Starrcade live event in Greensboro, NC. Roode says Ziggler may call himself The Showoff but he will find out exactly why Roode is glorious.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which match they’re most looking forward to at WWE Hell In a Cell. As of this writing, 60% voted for Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens while 11% voted for The Usos vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day, 7% voted for Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, 7% voted for Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya and 7% voted for Roode vs. Ziggler. The rest of the matches drew 4% or less.

– As seen below, both Stephanie McMahon and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss received special packages from Starbucks for National Coffee Day today: