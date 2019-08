In a post-RAW promo following the tag team turmoil match, The Viking Raiders teased competing again for the NXT brand:

“But until we get our hands on you [The OC], we’re going to take it out on every single team we can find. I don’t care if it’s RAW, SmackDown, or NXT,” said Erik.

According to PWInsider.com, the Raiders were originally scheduled to have a squash match on RAW but were added to the tag team turmoil match instead.