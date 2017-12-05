WWE Stars To Make History This Week, RAW Social Media Ratings

— WWE is set to hold their December 7th and December 8th events in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirate. Sasha Banks vs. Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss has been confirmed for Thursday’s WWE live event in Abu Dhabi. This will be a history-making match as it’s the first WWE women’s match to be held in that country.

— The social media ratings for this week’s episode of RAW are in. The show had 615,000 total interactions this week (369,000 on Facebook and 245,000 on Twitter), which is up from last week’s total of 603,000 interactions (206,000 Twitter and 397,000 Facebook).